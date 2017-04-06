Last call for Big Boston Clean-up volunteers

Organisers of the Big Boston Clean-up are making a final appeal for volunteers to come forward and help give the town a Spring clean.

The tenth annual clean-up, which sees teams of neighbours, friends and relatives work together to help clean-up, begins on Monday, and runs across four days until Thursday.

Jen said: “The Big Boston Clean-up has proved a successful community event over the past nine years.

“I would be pleased to hear from anyone who can help us, and especially on the Thursday.

“We start at 9am and finish at 3pm each day, but volunteers can do as little or as much as they want to.

“There’s a coffee break and a free lunch provided each day.”

Volunteers need to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and ‘stout footwear’. High-visibility vests, litter pickers, sacks and gloves will be provided.

To sign up, use the online pledge form at www.boston.gov.uk, call Jen Moore at Boston Borough Council on 01205 314583 or email jenny.moore@boston.gov.uk

The clean-up starts each day at 9am at Municipal Buildings.