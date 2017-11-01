Last week of annual appeal

There is still time to get involved in the latest shoebox appeal run by the Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph.

The annual scheme gives people in the Boston area the chance to spread some festive joy to families in need in Eastern European countries.

People are encouraged to collect a shoebox from St Botolph’s Church (The Stump) and fill it with gifts, before returning it to the church with £2 attached to help pay for transport costs.

Boxes can be marked to indicate the type of gifts they contain and the recipients best suited to them, for example, baby, child, teenager.

Donations can be made until Wednesday, November 8. Rotarian John Wright said the response so far has been ‘extraordinary generous’.

He pointed to one Kirton pensioner who has knitted 40 teddy bears or dollies, another person who after getting ‘carried away’ needed four boxes for baby clothes, someone else who has donated size 10 trainers for a teenager, and a tally of scarves, woolly hats, and gloves that is ‘beyond counting’.

“Transported and distributed by Rotarians to children, teenagers, families and the elderly in Bulgaria, Moldova and the Ukraine, every single box will bring a some happiness to some needy person, somewhere,” he said.