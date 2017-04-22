Launch of children’s choir at The Stump

As part of a mission to revive its musical tradition, The Stump, in Boston, is set to launch a new choir for children.

Male and female singers between the ages of six and 11 are invited to attend a rehearsal on Monday, April 24, from 4pm to 5pm.

Director of music at The Stump George Ford said: “The traditions of church choristers are firmly rooted in the history of many churches and cathedrals across the country.

“St Bostolph’s Church has a strong choral tradition and once boosted a fine choir full of young voices singing the weekly services.”

Children who join the choir will have the opportunity to sing at church services, concerts, town-wide festivals and even events.

George Ford feels that there are a number of advantages for children who are part of a choir.

He said: “Singing in a choir has been shown to benefit a child’s school work, helping them to learn and develop self-confidence and maturity.”

There is no audition required to join the children’s choir.

They are looking for those with a willingness to get involved and learn new things, but also have some fun at the same time.

For further details, contact George Ford on 01205 310929 or email music@parishofboston.co.uk

For more details and events at The Stump, visit: www.parish-of-boston.org.uk or search Boston Stump on Facebook and Twitter.