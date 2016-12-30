Letting facilities for businesses with new scheme

A housing association in Boston is inviting businesses and groups to use its rooms.

Boston Mayflower has large meeting spaces, offices and hairdressers to let at its Mayfields Scheme, in Broadfield Lane.

The office space caters for up to 10 people, and the hairdressers has two cutting chairs.

The scheme has 40 self-contained flats, and a lounge which can be used by groups.

Matthew Spittles, director of property services and development for Boston Mayflower, said: “Mayfields is a lovely scheme in a great area which the community could really benefit from with all the space we are able to provide.”

Contact Matthew on 01205 318593 or 07875 154709.