An artist’s impression of what a new Lidl store in Boston could look like has been released by the store.

As previously reported, the supermarket plans to build a new shop on Westbridge Road, adjacent to Tesco and B&Q. Leaflets circulated to residents this week ask for their views on the plans for the 2,460 sq m store, which will include 166 car parking spaces. The store says it will submit final plans early this year. For more details visit www.boston.lidl.co.uk