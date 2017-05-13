Lidl store plan to be decided by councillors

Bosses at Lidl considered sites including The Jakemans Stadium on York Street and The Quadrant Development before choosing the planned location next to B&Q according to a report set to go before councillors next Tuesday.

Boston Borough Council’s planning committee is recommended to grant plans by the supermarket giant to build the 2,460 square metre store which will also include a new access road, car parking for 166 cars and facilities for 10 bicycles.

The report set to go before the councillors says the new store will provide 40 full-time jobs.

The report concludes that the application, which looks to bring a site allocated for commercial developments back into use, should be granted.

It says: “There is a balance to be struck regarding the policies of providing industrial/commercial development land, and the wider issues of employment generation and economic development.

“This site has been allocated for commercial development but no proposals have been forthcoming and the land has lain empty since the 1990s.

“Given that this land could now be brought back into use and provide an additional, complementary retail offer for the town as well as employment opportunities, officers consider on balance, in terms of planning policy, this application can be supported.”

The report states that the Jakeman’s Stadium site said it was ‘allocated for recreational open space’ in the adopted local plan and this use was ‘not redundant for the longer term’.

It adds the site would not be available in the timescale.

It says that although the Quadrant development is identified in a local plan as a ‘preferred location for development’ the applicant considered the site on Westbridge Road to be ‘more accessible and better connected to Boston town centre and therefore preferable’.

The planning meeting will commence at 10am at Boston Borough Council’s Municipal Buildings on West Street.