Lincolnshire Co-operative offers support for green projects

Environmental projects in the county are being encouraged to put themselves forwards for Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

Under the scheme, every time a Lincolnshire Co-operative member shops at an outlet using their dividend card, a donation goes to a chosen local good cause.

Money from the carrier bag levy and fundraising activities also go directly to these ‘community champions’.

Applications are currently open for groups which wish to be supported between June and September.

Lincolnshire Co-op is keen to see applications from green space projects.

To apply, email membershipandcommunity@lincolnshire.coop or call 01522 544632.