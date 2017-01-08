Locals lead the charge to keep Napoleon in Boston as a pub

Pubgoers are hoping to protect the future of their local after the property was put up for sale by the brewery owners.

A petition aims to get the Napoleon Inn, known locally as the Nap, in Fishtoft Road, Boston, turned into an asset of community value (ACV).

It is hoped this will protect its future as a pub, with current patrons fearing it could become housing once sold.

The petition has already reached 100 signatures in just a few weeks.

A successful ACV application to Boston Borough Council would see the regulars given a greater say over the future use of the site.

Paul Galley, who is leading the charge, said: “Eighty per cent of the people I know is through socialising at pubs, to me they’re the heart and soul of the community.”

Mr Galley, who has been a regular at the pub for the past 12 years, said the group’s main aim was to keep the Napoleon as a pub, and for it not to be turned into housing – similar to other businesses across the country.

He said some regulars had been visiting in the Napoleon for nearly 20 years.

He said the pub’s current landlord Peter Rochford was ‘a brilliant landlord from the local community’, adding the pub was busy.

He said: “Peter and his partner have done a cracking job and pushed all the right buttons.”

Mr Rochford told The Standard that he had been aware of the potential sale when he was brought in but said being landlord had been the realisation of a dream after previously working behind a bar for others.

He said owners Bateman’s had been u front with him from the beginning on the fact.

He said: “It’s a superb little pub and has got some fantastic regulars. It’s what a pub should be.”

Stuart Batemen, for Bateman’s Breweries, told The Standard that the company was looking at what potential each of its pubs brought in and was selling some of its properties to pay for refurbishment of others.

He said, however, that the Napoleon would be sold as a pub and buyers ‘would be buying a pub’.

A Save Our Local group set up by Mr Galley on Facebook has more than 200 members.