Looking back on Remembrance in Boston 2017

Crowds gathered to watch the annual Remembrance Sunday parade in Boston to remember those who have fought and died in conflicts around the world.

The parade started at the town’s Market Place and marched through Strait Bargate to the War Memorial in Wide Bargate where wreaths were laid, led by the Mayor of Boston Brian Rush, and the two-minute silence was honoured.

Members of the Scouts movement parade through Boston towards the War Memorial.

The parade which included a detachment from RAF Coningsby lead by Wg Cdr Claire O’Grady , more than 100 veterans from all three services and the Merchant Navy, a detachment from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, the Sea Cadets, Army Cadets and Air Training Corp, local Cubs, Scouts and Guides as well as members of the emergency services moved on to St Botolph’s church for the Service of Remembrance.

The event was organised by the Boston Branch of the Royal British Legion and the service was taken by branch chaplain, Rev Alyson Buxton.

President of the Boston Branch of the Royal British Legion, Don Ransome, said: “The turnout from the public was, once again, amazing. It shows that Remembrance is alive and well in Boston and it was very good to see.”

On Friday, pupils from Boston schools opened the town’s Garden of Remembrance ahead of this year’s services.

Members of the parade take their place for the service at Boston's War Memorial.

The students, along with members of the public and representatives of various armed forces organisations held a two-minute silence during the Remembrance Service led by the Rev Alyson Buxton.

She said: “We come here together on this day to remember all those from Boston and the surrounding villages who have served and continue to serve in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces, and especially those who have died in service to our country in conflicts around the world where peace and liberty have been put at risk.

“We continue to rejoice in the freedom which they sought to safeguard and are humbly mindful of the sacrifice they made, often many thousands of miles away from their homes.”

The event, held by the Boston Branch of the Royal British Legion saw the Mayor of Boston, Coun Brian Rush open the garden by planting a Cross of Remembrance. Schoolchildren and students laid wreaths at the foot of the memorial. A Salvation Army bugler played The Last Post and refreshments were served in the Boston Hub afterwards.

Poppy wreaths laid in remembrance.

Mr Ransome added: “We are very pleased at the support we had from many local schools. When we started this there were just three schools represented and around a dozen pupils in attendance, this year we had well over 100 pupils and many more schools taking part. It is very good to see so many youngsters and school now supporting Remembrance.”

Standard bearers at Boston War Memorial.

The procession makes its way from the war memorial to St Botolph's Church.

Mayor of Boston Brian Rush pays his respects.