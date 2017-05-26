Lorna helps build a home for orphans

A young Wyberton woman has helped build a home for a family of 12 orphans as part of a charity project overseas.

Lorna Dobrianskyj, 23, has recently spent 17 days’ volunteering with the CoCo’s Foundation in South Africa.

At work on the new home, Lorna.

The organisation helps orphaned children in the poorest parts of the nation, aiming to provide, in its words, ‘each child’s basic needs: food, water, shelter and professional emotional support’.

It was founded by hairdressers and Lorna became aware of the charity through her role as an advance senior stylist at Boston’s Salon Alchemy, watching a presentation on it during a conference.

After raising the £2,300 needed to take part in the scheme, Lorna flew out to South Africa towards the end of the April.

There – as part of a group of eight – she built a house for a family of 12 orphans in the KwaZulu-Natal region. Previously, the family, which included two babies, had been living in what Lorna described as a ‘den’, a hut-like shelter in which the floor would turn to mud when it rained.

Of the group’s reaction on seeing this original home, Lorna said: “We all cried. It was awful.”

The visit also saw the group improve homes already built through the programme and spend time in the community.

Lorna, an ex-St Bede’s pupil, took heart from the difference the group made during their visit, but said she feels ‘devastated there are people out there still in need’.

She added: “We take so much for granted. We don’t realise how lucky we are.”