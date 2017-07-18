Louth Market Auctioneers ‘committed’ to future of cattle market

Louth Market Auctioneers have ‘reaffirmed their legal position and committed and confirmed their commitment’ to the future of a cattle market in Louth.

The group - which is a partnership of Willsons (Chartered Surveyors of Alford) and Masons (Charted Surveyors of Louth) - released their statement last week after East Lindsey District Council announced a consultation on the cattle market’s future, with three options on the table.

The statement said: “We, the auctioneers, have had a frank meeting with the Council and have reaffirmed our legal position and confirmed our commitment to the market going forward, as long as the market remains viable.

“The Market provides an important service to the agricultural community and the Council has always stated that it will provide a new market, so that this vital service can continue.

“In spite of legal proceedings continuing, the Council has requested that we continue our negotiations relating to the terms of a new lease for a new market, if the existing market is to be sold, which we will now take forward.”