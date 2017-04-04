Man accused of murdering estranged wife chooses not to give evidence

A man accused of murdering his estranged wife this afternoon (Tuesday) elected not to give evidence to the jury at Lincoln Crown Court.

Gytis Griskevicius is alleged to have severely beaten Marina Erte leaving her with a traumatic brain injury and then dragged her naked body into the bathroom at her flat in Boston before drowning her.

Griskevicius denied he was responsible for the killing when he was interviewed by police following his arrest in May last year.

This afternoon following the close of the prosecution case the jury was told that Griskevicius will not be giving evidence.

His defence barrister Shaun Smith QC read a brief statement from Griskevicius’ solicitor Bill Miller relating to disclosure of evidence. He told the jury “Save for a very short statement that I am going to read we are not going to call any further evidence in this case.”

The prosecution say that Griskevicius was jealous that Marina had formed a relationship with another man.

He is alleged to have visited Marina’s flat in Elizabeth Road, Boston, within hours of celebrating his birthday with his housemates. Griskevicius is alleged to have attacked her and then started a fire in the property before making his way home.

Griskevicius ,32, of St Ann’s Lane, Boston, denies the murder of Marina Erte on 20 May 2016.

At the time of her death Marina Erte was working at the FESA fruit packing company in Spalding.

The trial continues on Thursday.