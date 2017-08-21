Man accused of ‘threats with axe’ sent to crown court

A man accused of making threats with an axe in a premises in Boston has been sent to Lincoln Crown Court.

Hamek Singh, 49, of Freiston Road, Boston, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court charged with GBH and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place following the alleged incident at 12.53pm on Friday.

The incident saw another man go to hospital with a minor injury to his hand.

Magistrates on Saturday set an appearance date of September 18, 2017.

They did not grant bail.

No indication was given regarding Singh’s plea.