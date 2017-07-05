Man admits ‘kissing and sexually assaulting’ under age girls

A 44-year-old man has admitted kissing and sexually assaulting three under age girls in Boston between April 2007 and October 2016.

Bryan Pauly of Hospital Lane admitted a total of six charges of inciting sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity and sexual assault on the girls, one of whom was 15, another 13 and the third under 13, when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

The assaults included kissing and sexual touching and four of the charges related to the same girl, who was under 13 at the time.

Pauly was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for sentence at a date to be arranged.