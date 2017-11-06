Man arrested over Stump theft

A man has been arrested in relation to the theft of a donations box with origins in the 17th Century, police have confirmed.

The 32-year-old man, of no fixed abode, but described by police as ‘local to Boston’, was arrested on Friday, and later released ‘under investigation’ by Lincolnshire Police to a date to be confirmed.

The donations box was reported as stolen, along with a Poppy Appeal tin on Friday, October 27, at 12.15pm.

A second report was made at about 3pm on Monday, October 30, after the two further tins went missing.

The donations box was recovered in the Skirbeck Road skate park on Friday - although damaged.

Residents have already been pledging cash to help in restoring the box, parts of which are believed to date back to the 1600s, from the era of John Cotton – a Puritan minister who spent 20 years at the church before being forced into hiding and later sailing to Boston, Massachusetts.

The charity tins have yet to be recovered and the man’s arrest deals only with the donations box at this time.