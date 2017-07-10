Man broke restraining order one day after court appearance

A man who broke a restraining order just a day after appearing in court for assaulting his former partner was given a last chance to avoid jail.

Evaldas Navickas, 30, confronted his ex-girlfriend as she walked to work in Boston town centre on the morning of 20 October, last year.

The incident occurred just a day after Navickas appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and was given a three year restraining order for a common assault on the same woman.

Navickas, of no fixed address, admitted breaching the order and failing to complete his community sentence when he re-appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today. (Monday)

The court heard Navickas approached his former partner as she walked to work in Boston at around 9.40am.

Edna Leonard, prosecuting, said Navickas made the comment “Hello idiot” in Lithuanian and asked the woman “Why are you walking like that, do you think your safe?”

The woman chose to ignore Navickas when he asked to talk to her about their daughter.

He then stood in front of his ex-partner and spat at her when she threatened to call the police.

Miss Leonard told the court: “The spit landed on the left shoulder of her jacket”

DNA tests later linked the spit to Navickas.

Neil Sands, told the court Navickas moved from Lithuania 13 years ago and had been in regular work with few previous convictions.

Mr Sands told the court: “He did not understand the gravity of the matter until he was arrested but since then he has stayed away from her for eight months and there has been no further trouble.”

Navickas was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work.

But passing sentence, Recorder Simon King told him: “It is likely on the next occasion, if there is a next occasion, that the court will consider custody in your case.”