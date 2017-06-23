Man fined and given conditional discharge for three years for illegally dismantling and storing vehicles

A man who illegally dismantled and stored vehicles in Boston has been prosecuted by the Environment Agency.

Pedro Fonseca, of Woad Farm Road in Boston, deliberately avoided paying for the appropriate permits that would ensure his car-breaking business was operating within the law.

Megan Selves, prosecuting on behalf of the Environment Agency, told the court that Mr Fonseca used three sites in Boston to store vehicles and break them up and that it did not appear that oil or other polluting materials were being removed from the cars before the parts were removed.

Businesses require legal permission to carry out this potentially hazardous, unsightly and smelly work. They must also have certain measures in place to prevent risks to the environment and public health. But Mr Fonseca had neither for the sites on land at Lealand Way, Nursery Road and Marsh Lane.

Environment Agency Environment Officers reminded Mr Fonseca of his obligations numerous times over the course of a year and even offered to assist with application forms, but he consistently ignored the advice and continued to offend.

By avoiding the costs involved in running his businesses legally, Mr Fonseca risked harming the environment and public health. He was also able to unfairly undercut businesses that do follow the law.

Following the hearing, Environment Officer Helen Clayton said: “We hope this case encourages others to take their responsibilities seriously and highlights our determination to take action against those who don’t.”

Mr Fonseca pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to a conditional discharge for three years and ordered to pay full costs of £4,218.14 at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 5, 2017.