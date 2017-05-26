Man found ‘wailing and rolling around in a pool of vomit’ was aggressive to paramedics trying to help him

Magistrates in Boston told a 20-year-old who had screamed and sworn at a female paramedic, that paramedics and police officers should be ‘allowed to get on with their jobs without harassment’.

Ricards Gudovskis, who was said to be of no fixed address since his mother threw him out of her home, admitted using threatening and abusive words and behaviour, when he appeared before Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said police were called to Trinity Street in the town on May 7 because of reports that a man was being aggressive towards a female paramedic.

Officers found Gudovskis wailing and screaming and rolling around in a pool of vomit and although they warned him to behave, he swore at them and continued to scream and shout abuse, so he was arrested.

Mr Wood said Gudovskis had just come out of a period of a suspended prison sentence imposed in March last year for two offences of assault.

Gudovskis told the magistrates he had drunk a litre of whisky with friends and although he could remember screaming when he was arrested, he didn’t remember anything else.

The magistrates imposed a six month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £105 in costs and charges.