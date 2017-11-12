Man killed in serious crash near Boston

A man has died after the car he was driving left the road near Boston yesterday

It happened just before 5.15pm on Saturday November 11, in Fen Lane, New Bolingbroke.

The driver was a local man aged 52 and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed he was alone in the car.

Anyone who was in the area and saw the silver Saab before it left the road or saw the actual collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 334 of the 11th November.