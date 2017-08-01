Man who fled Boston police while handcuffed charged with escaping from custody

A man who sparked a police search after escaping from custody while being taken into Boston Police Station has been charged by officers.

Aurimas Butkys, 25, of Chaucer’s Way, in Spalding, has been charged with escaping lawful custody along with document offences.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Boston Magistrate’s Court on August 23.

Police put out an appeal for information after Butkys, a Lithuanian man, fled - while still handcuffed - on July 12.

He was later detained by officers in Kent the following Sunday (July 16).