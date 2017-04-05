Man who robbed Boston petrol station faces ‘substantial prison sentence’

A man who admitted robbery of a petrol filling station has been warned he faces a ‘substantial prison sentence’.

Simon O’Connor, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to robbery of cash and tobacco following an incident at the Esso filling station on John Adams Way, Boston, on October 13, 2016.

He also admitted possession of a knife on Artillery Row in the town on the same day.

On Tuesday, Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for the preparation of a psychiatric report and O’Connor was remanded in custody to appear back at the Crown Court on May 16 for sentence.

The Judge told O’Connor: “The overwhelming likelihood is a substantial prison sentence but I am prepared to look at your psychiatric background.”