Man who sexually abused teenage girl jailed

A man who sexually abused a teenage girl at the end of a night out in a Boston pub was today (Tuesday) jailed for two-and-a-half years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Stephen Southerby indecently touched the youngster and persuaded her to perform a sex act on him, the court was told.

Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, said that Southerby later apologised for what he had done.

Mr Janes added: “He then gave her £10 not to say anything to anyone but she disclosed to a neighbour, to her family and then to the police what happened.”

Southerby, 59, described as of no fixed address, admitted sexual activity with a child as a result of the incident in May 2015.

John McNally, in mitigation, said that Southerby suffers from poor health and has recently undergone chemotherapy treatment.

“He is ashamed,” he said.

“This is not a man who has been offending for years and not been found out. This is a man who on one occasion engaged in activity which is going to stigmatise him for years to come.”

Judge Simon Hirst placed Southerby on the sex offenders’ register for life.