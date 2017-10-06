Mandy’s last wish see’s TV Strictly’s Rev Richard Coles renew vows

A husband and wife from Boston who knew they only had days left together renewed their wedding vows at the town’s hospice, helped by friend and TV personality the Rev Richard Coles.

Mick and Mandy Bryant were joined by the ex-Boston Stump curate, one-time pop star, and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant for the service last Sunday.

Mandy had been admitted to the Butterfly Hospice, in Rowan Way, on Wednesday of that week following a four-year battle with cancer.

She and her husband had wanted to renew their wedding vows next year to mark their 25th wedding anniversary, but after being told their time together was now short, steps were taken to bring the occasion forward.

Son Nathan, 21, from Boston, said: “Mum was admitted into the hospice with days left and I asked Richard to renew their vows quickly.

“Richard was only too obliging, having been a family friend for over 12 years,”

I’ll never forget the smile on Mum’s and Dad’s faces. Mandy’s son Nathan Bryant

Nathan added: “Surrounded by friends and family he renewed their vows.”

“I’ll never forget the smile on Mum’s and Dad’s faces,” he said.

Mandy sadly died on Thursday, aged 52.

Nathan paid tribute to the support she received from the hospice during her time there.

“The hospice was amazing and so caring and supportive.

“I cannot fault the support they have given Mum during her final week.”

The couple became friends with Mr Coles during his time as a curate in the town, and he had supported the family after Mick, today aged 52, had a stroke.

Nathan said: “Richard has always been considered a special friend of the family, and we’re so grateful for his compassion and support, finding time to come and support the family in our time of need, whilst he’s got a full schedule with Strictly and his ministry duties.”

Speaking on the subject of last weekend’s ceremony, Linda Sanderson, hospice trust manager at the Butterfly Hospice, said: “We at the hospice provide respite as well as end of life care to people suffering with life limiting illnesses.

“Our aim is provide the very best care 24 hours a day and to make people as comfortable as possible

“It was heartening to see Mr and Mrs Bryant renew their wedding vows surrounded by family and friends.

“Mrs Bryant was a lovely lady who passed away peacefully here at the hospice.

“Our thoughts are with her loving, caring family.”

For more on the Butterfly Hospice, visit www.butterflyhospice.com