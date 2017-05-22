‘Marathon’ effort from keen runner

A keen runner who took part in the Boston Marathon last month has raised more than £300 for charity.

Angela Thompson, 46, from Wrangle, ran the half marathon in one hour 45 minutes, a personal best time.

Angela Thompson pictured with Will Herbert. EMN-170516-140341001

She raised more than £300 for Boston Women’s Aid, a charity which aim to prevent domestic abuse, and raise awarness of the dangers resulting from being in an abusive relationship.

Chairman of Boston Women’s Aid Will Herbert said: “This has been our first experience of having a sponsored runner and I would like to pass on our grateful thanks to Angela who, as well as competing, has helped us learn a lot, so we will be able to do this again in the future.”