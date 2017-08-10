Marathon effort inspired by dad

A woman who works in Boston will run the London Marathon next year for a charity close to her family’s heart.

Hannah Sear, 34, is a revenues and benefits officer at Boston Borough Council, and will be joined by a friend from Boston for the marathon.

After applying for the race in May, Hannah got the news that she had been accepted for the race in June, and will be joining 50,000 other runners.

She said: “I was very nervous. I thought ‘what have I let myself in for’.”

Hannah will be running for Cardiomyopathy UK, which provides support and raises awareness of Cardiomyopathy.

At 44, Hannah’s father, Geoff Peck, was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle thickens and its cells lie in disorganised layers.

Following the diagnosis, Geoff was forced to retire from the police in Sleaford. He was also Lincolnshire Police Federation Executive officer.

He has since had a pacemaker installed, and an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, which detects and stops an abnormal heartbeat. There is currently no cure.

Hannah, who lives in Heckington, said: “Myself and the children have to be checked and scanned every three to five years as the illness can be genetic.

Hannah said she wanted to do the run for her dad, but also for another reason.

She told The Standard she was fit and healthy after having her second son Charley, 6.

Hannah saw her fitness lessen after she had daughter, Lyla, 4, and got married to her husband Guy, so she’s hoping to increase her fitness once more.

Hannah will be holding a Halloween disco and raffle on Sunday, October 29, at Heckington Village Hall to boost funds.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.co.uk and search for Hannah Sear.