Marking 150 years of service to firm

A retailer has honoured a group of employees based in Boston who, between them, have given 150 years’ service to the business.

Oldrids and Downtown has presented long-service awards to members of staff from its shops in Boston – Oldrids, in Strait Bargate, and Downtown, off the A52, on the outskirts of town.

They come in light of 10, 20, or a mighty 30 years’ service to the business.

Managing director Richard Broadhead said: “At Oldrids and Downtown, we have tremendously loyal, dedicated and experienced staff, whom many companies around the world would dream of having in their team. It’s thoroughly deserved and entirely appropriate that we celebrate long service in a special way.”

He added: “On behalf of the business, I congratulate all those receiving their awards.”

Richard joined the recipients at a recently held ceremony, along with other members of the executive team and the company chairman.

Each staff member received a certificate to commemorate their time with the business, as well as gift vouchers and a well-earned extra week’s holiday.

The long-serving staff are: Elizabeth Edwards, 10 years’ service; Michelle Gomm, 20 years’ service; Mandy Harrison, 10 years’ service; Katie King, 10 years’ service; Yvonne Maltby, 20 years’ service; Andrew Meeds, 30 years’ service; and Sean Smith, 30 years’ service.

A spokesman for Oldrids and Downtown added: “Throughout all of the changes over this time, Oldrids and Downtown have remained keen to be a business that people enjoy working for and one that provides employees with a rewarding work-life that gives them the opportunities to develop and this seems to be reflected in the number of people who choose to stay with the business.”