Marking 50th year was a walk in a park

A sponsored walk has been held in Boston to mark 50 years of the drug and alcohol treatment charity Addaction and raise money for its work.

The event took place recently at Witham Way Country Park and brought together past and present clients of the charity’s Boston branch (plus their dogs).

The event has so far raised more than £400, which will help fund services and activities at the branch.

Organiser and substance misuse worker Lynne Wyles said she was ‘delighted’ with the turnout and thanked all who helped make the day a success.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/BostonAddactionInAction