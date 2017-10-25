Memorial bench honours late councillor

A ceremony took place at Heckington Windmill to dedicate a bench to a former councillor, the late John Little.

Heckington Parish Council chairman Coun Jan Palmer made a speech at the ceremony.

Coun Palmer said: “John was a man of great integrity, who very quietly gave his all, not only to the council but also to the many local organisations he was, or had been involved in.

“John was one of the great characters of Heckington and a valued member of Heckington Parish Council.”

Dedicating the bench to John, Coun Palmer ended by saying ‘a great man, sorely missed, who gave so much, to so many, John Little’.

Pictured are Coun Palmer with members of John’s family at the ceremony.