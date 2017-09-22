Memorial dream coming true

After attracting more than £30,000 in financial support in a little over a year, the dream of a memorial garden for people who have lost a loved one on Lincolnshire’s roads is becoming a reality.

The Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial initiative aims to provide a space for all those who have been touched by tragedy on the county’s roads to quietly reflect on their loss.

Is to be located in Westgate Wood, Wyberton.

At the time the project was launched in May of last year, the site was a strip of grassland, lined by young lime trees.

Today, a path has been laid along the centre of it ready to be topped with stone and bordered either side by a wildflower meadow, a memorial stone has been cut from Lakeland green slate and awaits to be set in the ground, and work is underway on an oak shelter for the site.

To date, between £30,000 and £35,000 has been raised by those behind the project to make the memorial a reality.

This sum includes a grant of £10,000 from the National Lottery secured with the help of the Boston Woods Trust, which owns the land, a £5,000 donation from Tesco through its Bags of Help scheme, and an array of fundraisers, including a raffle this summer which brought in more than £4,000 alone.

Overseeing the project is Anne Bourne, of Boston.

Anne lost her daughter, Louise Nuttell, from Swineshead, in a crash on the county’s roads in 2004, a collision which also claimed the lives of three others.

She paid tribute to the support she has had from the committee behind the project, as well as friends, and businesses, in particular Westwood Lakes.

Of the amount raised so far (more is still needed, she notes), Anne said: “I’m delighted. Not in my wildest dreams did I think we would be at this stage after just over a year. People have been so kind.”