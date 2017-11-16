Mental health trust awarded for support to armed forces

Lincolnshire’s mental health and learning disability trust has received a special award by the Ministry of Defence for its continuing support for the Armed Forces community.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) has been awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS), Silver Award, for demonstrating the values of the Armed Forced Covenant.

The covenant was created to ensure that members of the Armed Forces community, both past and present, are treated with fairness and respect and receive the same access to services as any other citizen.

Silver Awards are given to employers who demonstrate support for service personnel issues, and actively communicate and uphold a positive stance to their employees via established human resources policies and procedures.

LPFT chairman Paul Devlin said: “We were delighted in 2016 to receive the Bronze Award; and we are very proud to have now received the Silver. Our aim is to continue to work towards the Gold to further reinforce our commitment to forces personnel.”