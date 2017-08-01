Merger plans announced for GP practices

Two GP Practices in Boston have launched a two-month consultation on a proposed merger.

Under the plans Stuart House Surgery and Westside Surgery, both part of Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group, would become a new practice, known as the Sleaford Road Medical Centre, based on one of the existing sites.

Bosses say opening hours would not be affected and patients will still be able to see their preferred GP.

They say it is the ‘most effective way to ensure a sustainable and resilient future’.

Dr Peter Holmes, GP and Senior Partner at Stuart House Surgery, said: “We think that by merging our two practices we will be able to support our vision of General Practice to deliver sustainable healthcare to our patients, protect the provision of a local GP service, and provide continuity of care for our patients.”

“Our patients are always our number one priority and we genuinely see a practice merger as having the best outcomes for our patients, as it would allow us to deliver sustainable healthcare, protect the provision of local GP services, and provide continuity of care,” he added.

The consultation will run until Friday, September 29 and patients can share their views online by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/StuartHouseWestside or as a hard copy available at both practices.

Two events will also take place on Wednesday, August 23, at 1pm-3pm, at the Len Medlock Centre, St Georges Road, Boston, and on Thursday, September 7, 7pm-9pm at the Mayfields, Broadfield Lane, Boston.