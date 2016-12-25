Merry Christmas Boston! Video sends festive greetings from all communities

A message of Christmas greetings has been created and shared by a group looking to integrate Boston and the town’s local radio station.

The jingle, created following discussions between Boston More in Common (BMiC member Hana Rafajova and Endeavour FM presenter Stu Davidson, has been playing on the station in the run up to Christmas.

Boston More in Common have created a multi-lingual Christmas greeting jingle with Endeavour FM.

It features Christmas greetings in a number of languages.

BMiC Julian Thompson told The Standard: “It was a project that was discussed on BMiC’s Facebook site and largely driven by Hana who coordinated this great idea of bringing Boston’s multicultural population together.

“Around 15 families were recorded at the Endeavour Fm studio’s and the edit was done from there. As a new group trying to integrate Boston we are very proud of this project

“More projects are in the pipeline for next year.”

Stu, Endeavour FM afternoon presenter, said: “The idea started from a Facebook post on the BMiC group containing seasons greetings in various languages.

“I thought it would be a lovely idea to have the same but in a vocal Christmas radio jingle.”

Breakfast presenter and station director Dylan Taylor added: “We only launched 107 Endeavour FM last August and I would class this jingle as being one of the best things we’ve ever done and something all Bostonians can be proud of.

“The community coming together at Christmas.”

To hear the greetings play the video above.

The Standard wishes all our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.