Milestone show for classic car club

An annual classic car show has displayed no signs of applying the brakes after a successful 25th event recently.
The Boston Classic Car Club Show, held at Graves Park, in Kirton, has been running for 27 years in total and the latest event was more than just a trip down memory lane as organisers marked the milestone.
One of the organisers, Paula Gabbitas said: “It was a fantastic show, lots of classic cars to enjoy, and lots of people walking round the show field looking at the lovely classic cars and the trade stands as well little bit of shopping.
“It was very well attended by large number of people, and the weather was very good to us.
“Everyone really had a lovely time, plenty to see and do and Boston Classic Car Club show gets better every year.”
This year’s show included a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast by a Lancaster bomber.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.