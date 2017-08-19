Milestone show for classic car club

An annual classic car show has displayed no signs of applying the brakes after a successful 25th event recently.

The Boston Classic Car Club Show, held at Graves Park, in Kirton, has been running for 27 years in total and the latest event was more than just a trip down memory lane as organisers marked the milestone.

Boston Classic Car Club annual show at Graves Park, Kirton. L-R Barry Miller, Judy Miller and Margaret Norman of Long Sutton. EMN-170814-095018001

One of the organisers, Paula Gabbitas said: “It was a fantastic show, lots of classic cars to enjoy, and lots of people walking round the show field looking at the lovely classic cars and the trade stands as well little bit of shopping.

“It was very well attended by large number of people, and the weather was very good to us.

“Everyone really had a lovely time, plenty to see and do and Boston Classic Car Club show gets better every year.”

This year’s show included a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast by a Lancaster bomber.

Boston Classic Car Club annual show at Graves Park, Kirton. Debbie Barnett of Old Bollingbroke with her 1968 Sunbeam Alpine. EMN-170814-095102001

The show raffle raised more than £600.

Boston Classic Car Club annual show at Graves Park, Kirton. Dave Overton of Old Leake with his 1936 Austin 10 Sherborne. EMN-170814-095158001

Boston Classic Car Club annual show at Graves Park, Kirton. Nigel Woods of Kirton with his 2000 Mercedes CLK 320 EMN-170814-095147001

Boston Classic Car Club annual show at Graves Park, Kirton. Craig McKenzie of Boston, with Raven McKenzie 11 and his 1960 F100 Ford. EMN-170814-094520001

Boston Classic Car Club annual show at Graves Park, Kirton. L-R Jayne Rush - mayoress, Dave Seaton - club chairman, Brian Rush - mayor, talking to Tony Topliss of Grantham with his 1959 Dauphine Gordini EMN-170814-095125001