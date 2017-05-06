Model of The Stump is unveiled at town country park

A wooden model of The Stump has been officially unveiled in Boston’s Witham Way Country Park.

The piece is the handiwork of the Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers.

Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers formed about a year ago, with help from Boston and South Holland arts organisation Transported.

They are made up of Colin Briggs, Dereck Harvey, Jane Kay, Iain Braid, and Judi Kay.

The group was responsible for dozens of miniature mice which mysteriously appeared inside The Stump, followed by a wooden tree and a wooden man sat on a bench, earlier this year.

They originally began carving in Witham Way Country Park with direction from international craftsman Peter Tree.

Sculptures including a picnic bench and a birdsong sculpture are still visible in the park today.

Their next project was to create a model of The Stump.

It took three months to complete and has been placed alongside the footpath next to the river in the park.

Iain said: “To have that connection between the two Stumps is rewarding to us as a group, given the efforts we put into the piece, and something we are proud of.”

The Rev Alyson Buxton, 51, unveiled the model and said: “I was absolutely blown away by it.

“It captures the likeness of The Stump amazingly, and captures the character of The Stump.”

Lauren Williams, community programme co-ordinator at Transported, said: “The Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers worked together with guidance from Peter Tree to carve a beautiful representation of the iconic St Botolph’s Church to be installed at the Witham Way Country Park where the whole community can appreciate the work and the full size Stump can be seen in the background of its representation.”

Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers meet every Wednesday and Saturday from 10am to 1pm in The Stump.

Members are currently working on a project which will pay tribute to Boston trawlermen who lost their lives or who were kept as prisoners of war during the First World War.

The model they are making is three engraved tablets which will be joined together in a triangular formation.

Once it is completed, the plan is to present it to Boston Borough Council, with hopes of making a larger version.

The group is open to new members.

Details can be found by searching for Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers on Facebook.