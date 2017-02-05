Money donated to hospices

More than £4,000 has been donated to hospice charities operating in Boston.

The Butterfly Hospice and St Barnabas Hospice have each received £2,108.22 from Boston Borough Council.

Martin Potts, Boston Borough Councils principal officer Bereavement, left, and Coun Claire Rylott, the councils cabinet member with responsibility for crematoria and cemeteries, right, present the cheque to Chris Wheyway, chief executive St Barnabas Lincolnshire, and staff nurse Sue Thurston. Photo supplied.

The money came from the recycling of reclaimed metals removed after cremations.

The metals, which are mostly used in coffin construction and some from surgical implants such as replacement joints, have to be separated from ashes following cremations.

The crematorium then has a duty to dispose of this residual metal waste in the most environmentally friendly way possible, and it has joined a scheme for crematoria to recycle metal. Those participating typically donate any monies raised to death-care charities such as hospices, bereavement support and medical research.

Both hospices will spend the money locally.