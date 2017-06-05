More reasons to celebrate for club

A youth group in the Boston area has two reasons to celebrate – a milestone anniversary and a county title.

North Holland Young Farmers has been meeting at Leverton Leisure Centre for the past 65 years.

They also won the Lincolnshire Young Farmers Club annual County Rally held earlier this month.

Chairman Emily Presgrave said: “We showed everyone our team spirit and long may this continue.”

To celebrate the anniversary, the club is holding a birthday bash at John Saul Ltd, in Leverton, on Saturday, June 10.

Young farmers was originally set up as a social club for young people from isolated communities and jobs.

It has evolved into both a social club and a chance to engage with charities and businesses.

Over the past year North Holland Young Farmers has helped raise thousands for Leverton Church, the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, LIVES and The Coastguard Association.

North Holland Young Farmers Club celebrate its 65th year at John Saul Ltd from 7.30pm until late on Saturday, June 10.

A barn dance will be held with music from Baltic Donkeys and DJ Craig Nixon.

There will be a fully licensed bar. A hog roast is included in the ticket price.

Tickets are priced at £10 each for those over the age of 16, and £7 for under 16s. Under 16s must have adult supervision.

To buy tickets, call Sophie Potter on 07854 662621 or Emily Presgrave on 07984 317878.

Profits from the birthday bash go to the air ambulance.