More than £130 raised for Alzheimer’s Society

More than £130 has been raised to support the Alzheimer’s Society following an event held to mark Dementia Awareness Week.

Dementia specialist Sarah Durrant, who runs the Hospital Dementia Family Support Service at Pilgrim Hospital and who is employed by the Alzheimer’s Society, held the event on the third floor supported by Ward Sister Becky Taylor who manages Ward 3B.

It included a display of memory boxes, fiddle muffs and blankets which Sarah told The Standard ‘are really good calming therapies for people living with dementia whilst in hospital’.

The event also included a raffle, tombola and quizzes with prizes donated by local businesses.

The duo raised £134, which will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.