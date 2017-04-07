More work planned for Sutterton Roundabout

Further overnight closures and diversions are expected at the Sutterton Roundabout as extra work is carried out.

Lincolnshire County Council says that careful project management has meant there is still funding available to further widen the A16 approach to the roundabout from Spalding.

It says this will “provide greater queuing capacity and, in turn, reduce delays for traffic travelling on this route.”

Work began in January this year to widen approach lanes, install better signage and road markings and upgrade the street lighting on the roundabout.

Much of the further work will be completed with lane closures and a temporary 30 mph speed limit in place. Access will be maintained to businesses and properties as far as reasonably practicable.

Some resurfacing works will take place under overnight road closures, with details released once confirmed. The closures will be from 6pm, with the road reopened to traffic no later than 6am each morning. A fully-signed diversion route will be in place during the closures.

The project is expected to continue until early May with no work over the Easter weekend.