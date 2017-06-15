Motorists ‘boxed in’ driver who refused to give breath tests over fears she was ‘drunk’

Members of the public were so concerned about the way a Citroen C4 was being driven, that two drivers boxed the car in until police arrived, a court has been told.

Sheron Marley, 53, of Tarry Hill, Swineshead, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Nick Todd said she was seen swerving all over the road in Swineshead at 8.15pm on May 13 and two members of the public boxed her in. They described her as ‘being drunk’.

When police arrived and requested a breath test, she refused to give one and also refused after being arrested and taken to the police station.

Ms Marley told the magistrates she was swerving because she had a puncture.

“I hadn’t been drinking,” she said, adding that she would now lose her job.

In response to a question from the magistrates, Ms Marley said she had refused to give a breath test ‘because I didn’t believe I had done anything wrong’.

The magistrates said it was ‘clearly’ a deliberate refusal and there was no legal reason why she shouldn’t have given a test.

She was banned from driving for 18 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which would reduce the period of the ban by 18 weeks.

She was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.