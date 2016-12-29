MP highlights need for high quality broadband

Boston MP Matt Warman has called on the Government to future-proof its broadband Universal Service Obligation (USO).

A debate led by Mr Warman saw MPs highlight why their constituents need access to high-quality broadband speeds.

He said: “I hope that the debate will send a message that ‘universal’ in USO should mean that it is genuinely available to all, whether businesses or consumers.”

Mr Warman also called on regulator Ofcom to ensure the USO could keep pace with new technology, such as 5G. He said the USO should be provided by 2020 with a ‘road map’ for each individual premises and a penalty on the provider if it fails to deliver on time.