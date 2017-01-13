Mum’s dream come true as Boston gets its first Down’s Syndrome family support group

A mum’s long-cherished dream comes true tomorrow (Saturday) with the opening of the first-ever support group in Boston for families with children who have Down’s Syndrome.

Now Charlotte Clarkson, 33, is determined to spread the word so parents soldiering along alone can get help with some of the challenges they face bringing up children who have the syndrome.

I wanted to set up a local group in order for more families to access regular support from people who can share in the joy you experience as a parent with a child with Down’s Syndrome and also when things become a little challenging, as they can do. Charlotte Clarkson

The friendly, informal and fun group will meet fortnightly on Saturdays, from 10am-11.30am at St Christopher’s Children’s Centre, in Fenside Road.

Charlotte says she has ‘three beautiful daughters’ under six, including Isabella, five, who has Down’s Syndrome, and goes to Boston West Academy.

She knows there are parents in Boston who aren’t currently getting the support they might need from the people who really understand – fellow parents.

She says: “Let’s do this journey together.”

Boston Down’s Syndrome Family Group is working under the umbrella of Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

She describes Isabella as a ‘happy, determined and fun’ little girl who loves to dance and loves Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Charlotte said: “Outside of a family unit, there is a lot of negativity but living with a child with Down’s Syndrome isn’t like that.”