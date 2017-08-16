National campaigner calls 14 metre long New Leake pothole the ‘worst’ he has seen nationally

A national campaigner has called a massive pot hole in New Leake the ‘worst one’ he has seen.

Mark Morrell, also known as ‘Mr Pothole’, said the 14m damage to Bellwater Bank, New Leake, needed to be properly repaired and inspected more often, or it was just going to get worse and worse.

The pothole on Bellwater Bank, in Old Leake. Photo: supplied. EMN-170816-163458001

He said: “I feel sorry for those elderly residents who have been left stranded at the end of the road who seem to be ignored by Lincolnshire County Council Highways.

“I get hundreds of potholes sent to me a week, and that’s the worst one I’ve seen in a long time. I even think it’s the worst I’ve seen nationally.”

Resident Irene Seymour said the damage was particularly bad outside her neighbour’s road and was affecting the residents’ quality of life because, they have no footpath and have to use the road for walking, which is particularly difficult in low light or late evening situations. One resident has a mobility scooter and can’t go out on the road because the pothole will damage their scooter.

Mrs Seymour, who has been complaining about the road for four years, said she had suffered damage to her own car and said friends and family won’t come to visit due to the state of the road.

The local highways manager said: “We’re aware of the issues on Bellwater Bank, and understand the residents’ desire to have it resurfaced.

“However, we need to prioritise repairs on busier routes. We do have a programme of future works, but this can change as we become aware of new issues that require urgent action.

“We are planning to reconstruct the road in the next financial year, and will continue to monitor the situation in the meantime.”

The Standard originally covered this story in June last year when temporary repairs were carried out to the surface.

At the time, Mrs Seymour branded the road ‘dangerous’, and said the repairs were a ‘sticking plaster and a total waste of tax payers’ money’.

She told The Standard: “The work is short of anything resembling a repair that will last for anything more than a few months - if that.”

At the time Coun Richard Davies told the Standard the repairs were ‘undertaken as soon as possible to fill any deep potholes and to resolve any safety issues’.

However, he said he could not guarantee when permanent repairs would be carried out and pointed to funding issues which meant LCC had to save £41million that year.

“Anyone who is concerned about a pothole, can report it via our online system at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting or by calling 01522 782070.”