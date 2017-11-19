New cadets commander served in Iraq

A new commander has joined Boston Detachment Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force - and is keen to recruit more young people.

Sergeant Instructor (SI) Jonathan Harold has been appointed to the role of detachment commander, succeeding staff sergeant Instructor (SSI) George Miller.

Sgt Jonathan Harold with the Army cadets in Boston. Images supplied.

Sgt Harold was a member of the regular Army, serving 15 years in the 9th/12th Royal Lancers, later The Royal Lancers regiment having obtained the rank of sergeant.During this time he served in operational theatres all over the world, including the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He joined Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force in Holbeach in 2016 as a civilian assistant until March when he reobtained his previous rank of sergeant.

He now joins an active detachment in Boston, focused on providing military skills, adventurous activities such as kayaking and abseiling in a fun environment. They are also encouraged to take part in various sports and in the DoE award scheme.

The cadets meet at the TA Centre, in Main Ridge West, on Wednesdays, 7-9pm. New members are welcome.