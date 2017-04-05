New Christmas in Boston lights committee asks town to shine in bid for £10,000 funding

A volunteer committee is looking to raise a minimum of £10,000 towards this year’s Christmas lights display in Boston.

The group, entitled Christmas in Boston, formed last month following a meeting in February which served as an inquest into the town’s much-criticised Christmas lights of 2016.

Its first meeting was held on Thursday, March 30, at the Municipal Buildings, with Coun Paul Skinner and Coun Nigel Welton, of Boston Borough Council, in attendance.

The committee is made up of chairman Dylan Taylor, Darron Abbot, Becky Wood, Victoria Percival, Nathan Bryant, Julian Ross Thompson, Adrian Hewerdine, Julie Perrot, Andrea Maude, and Mick Taylor.

Mr Taylor said: “There’s a real community aspect to this project, a coming together of people that genuinely care and want this to succeed and when Boston does that we do it better than anywhere else.”

The Boston Town Area Committee has agreed to provide match-funding to Christmas in Boston’s efforts.

The group is now looking to enlist the help of businesses and individuals.

People can get in touch at www.christmasinboston.co.uk or www.facebook.com/bostonchristmas, via email on info@christmasinboston.co.uk, or on Twitter searching for @bostonchristmas

The committee will also shortly be accepting donations online and getting collection boxes on counters in town for those that cannot access internet.