New group to combat loneliness

A new group has been set up by Boston Borough Council in a bid to tackle loneliness across the area.

The task and finish inquiry will look to address rural isolation and community engagement by working with parish councils and other partners and agencies.

A council spokesman said: “Loneliness, especially in rural areas such as ours, has been shown to have major health and well being impacts.

“More than nine million people in the UK say they are always or often lonely - from young mums to the elderly to the recently retired.

“The problem can be even more acute in rural areas where social isolation is also a factor.”

The group aim to improve the following: Increasing channels of communication for residents; more involvement of residents in local matters in the community; increase in take up at community events; increased accessibility to Boston Borough Council for parish residents; increasing the democratic engagement of the public with the councils including young people and schools; and raising awareness in the community of the services available to them from local government and voluntary sectors.