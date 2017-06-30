New initiative aims to entice people to experience Boston’s range of food

There will be a chance to try out some new foods and experiences as part of a month promoting the amazing range of food that is available in Boston.

Organisations including Lincolnshire Police, Boston More in Common and Boston Borough Council have teamed up with Eastern European shops and supermarkets to make people aware of where they can go to buy and make something slightly different in Boston.

The first store to open its doors under the scheme will be Korzinka Taste of Europe, in Field Street, which on Saturday, July 8, will have personal shoppers available meeting and greeting people at the door with a warm and friendly welcome and to shop with customers if required around their supermarkets.

A spokesman from Korzinka said: “Many people have told us that they’d love to try the products in the shops, but just don’t know what to do with them, and are afraid to ask. We have spoken with the shop owners, who are very keen to help people, and the personal shopper idea was born.

“They will be able to educate you on a wide selection of Polish and Eastern European food, including food from Lithuania, Russia, Latvia and Romania at great prices. Samples of fresh meats, dairy products and bakery items will be available to taste and your personal shopper will be able to explain how things need to be stored and cooked if required.”

The owners of Korzinka are shortly due to open their second store on Argyle Street.

Recipe cards will also be available for some traditional Eastern European dishes, so if you like what you try, you can make it at home too.

Korzinka is open 8am-midnight and throughout the day there will also be volunteers from the police and BMIC who will meet at Matalan car park at 10am for a 10.15am tour and then again at 2pm for a 2.15pm tour to take groups over to Korzinka and have a tour of the shop by one of the sales assistants.

Further stores taking part are due to be announced over the coming weeks.