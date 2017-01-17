New leadership announced for Boston UKIP - as another councillor is confirmed to have left the party

The new leader for UKIP in Boston was announced at a meeting of Boston Borough Council last night (Monday), while another councillor was confirmed to have left the party.

Kirton and Frampton ward councillor James Edwards was confirmed as the new group leader of the party’s councillors, after he was elected at its annual general meeting prior to the Full Council meeting.

As reported yesterday, he takes over from Coun Brian Rush.

Trinity ward councillor Yvonne Stevens has been elected as the deputy leader of the party.

Speaking following last night’s meeting Mr Edwards said he was ‘pleased’ by the decision.

He said: “I’m very happy to have the support of the other UKIP members.”

Coun Stephen Ball has left UKIP for his 'own personal reasons' according to a party spokesman.

A spokesman for the party said today (Tuesday): “Coun Edwards is one of UKIP’s new batch of rising young talent who will prioritise keeping the lines of communication and consultation open within the group and running it on the guidelines of the UKIP Councillors Association rules.

“The branch is also grateful to Coun Danny Brookes, branch chairman for all his efforts in officiating at the AGM.”

It was also announced by Boston Borough Council chief executive Phil Drury that Skirbeck ward member Stephen Ball had left the party.

A party spokesman confirmed: “Coun Ball is no longer a member of UKIP and did not renew his membership in 2016 for his own personal reasons.”

He is the second party member to have been confirmed as leaving the party, with Coun David Brown joining the Conservatives last week.

The changes mean the Conservatives now hold 14 seats, UKIP 11, Labour two, with two Independents, and two unaligned.

The Standard has contacted Coun Ball for comment.