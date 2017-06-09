New logo ‘captures the essence of BTAC’

A competition to design a logo for BTAC (Boston Town Area Committee – Boston’s town council) has been won by 15-year-old Jolanta Grant.

The Boston High School pupil incorporated images to illustrate BTAC’s commitment to a healthy and happy community.

Her design was unveiled at BTAC’s annual meeting on Wednesday. She received a £150 prize and the art department at her school received £100. Four entries were shortlisted and the whole committee chose the winner. The other 40 entrants received £5 book tokens.

BTAC chairman Coun Nigel Welton said: “We felt that Jolante had captured the essence of the main elements of what BTAC is all about. She described this with some excellent artwork and even injected an element of humour.”