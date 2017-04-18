New multi-million pound water plant

A food manufacturer has celebrated the installation of a multi-million pound water treatment facility at its operation near Boston.

Bakkavor Group recently held an official opening for the new addition at its Cucina Sano site in Chapel Road, Old Leake.

In attendance was Mayor of Boston Coun Stephen Woodlifee and his wife, the Mayoress, Catharine.

The new water treatment plant, installed by specialist Aquabio, enables more than 80 per cent of the water used at Cucina Sano to be safely recycled.

As a consequence, it is reducing traffic flow to and from the site, with significantly fewer tankers carrying away waste water.

Cucina Sano employs 690 people and specialises in producing Italian ready meals and accompaniments for Marks & Spencer.

The business received Gold status by the High Street mainstay in its Ethnical Audit in 2016.

Ben Cooper, head of operations at Cucina Sano, said: “We are always working to ensure we can help sustain the environment in which we operate and are looking forward to seeing the benefits of this new plant in helping us achieve our sustainability goals in both water usage and reduced traffic flow.”

Coun Woodliffe praised the addition, saying: “I am delighted to have been invited to open this new investment at Cucina Sano.

“This business is clearly leading the way in water recycling and is setting a standard that other businesses should follow in looking after our environment.”

Bakkavor is a leading international manufacturer of fresh prepared foods.

The business employs more than 18,000 people worldwide across 43 operating facilities.