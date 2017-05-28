New project to support communities and record migrants’ experiences of moving to Boston

Boston is to be one of four places to take part in a new project which aims to support migrant communities and build bridges.

The Outsider Migrant Project, organised by the Migrants’ Rights Network, will see community leaders meet together in a bid to share ideas.

Boston migrant leaders' coordinator Jurate Matulioniene Photo: Charlie Blackledge

The project in Boston is being co-ordinated by Jurate Matulioniene, who said she was delighted at a recent meeting at Fydell House, which saw 25 community leaders from the town meet for a networking and community leadership event.

She told The Standard: “It was a really good meeting with a positive atmosphere.

“We want to build bridges and work together.

“The valued contributions oand the thoughts communities shared at the meeting and experiences will shape the project going forward.”

The project will look to establish spokespeople to ‘counter’ what the project describes as ‘the negative narrative on migrants’, and to ‘share the positives of migration’.

It will also ‘organise communities locally to engage with wider interest groups’ and build evidence with which to lobby policymakers and stakeholders over immigration policies and potential consequences.

Those attending the recent meeting included members of the Boston More in Common group, Citizens Advice Bureau and Police, as well as leaders from the Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish, Russian, French and Spanish communities.

Outsider project manager Anna Rogusky, who oversees all the groups which includes Wolverhampton, Oldham, and Barking and Dagenham, said: “I was impressed by how many people attended, and what range of the community joined the event.

“This was a clear testament to the relationships you hold locally, and you should be very proud.”

Volunteer leaders are looking to collect and record the experiences of people who have moved to Boston from overseas as part of a Listening Project this month.

The recordings will form part of a larger project and will feed into the Outsider Project.

“Their input is important for us, and we hope that they will support us during this part of the project so that we can reach as many members of the communities living here in Boston as possible,” said Jurate Matulioniene, who is coordinating the Boston leaders group.

Interviewers will be offered a short training course.

Anyone interested in taking part, either by being interviewed or interviewing others, can contact Jurate by emailing ukjuma@yahoo.com

For more email outsiderproject@migrantsrights.org.uk.